Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 187,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.