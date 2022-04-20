Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.78.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $410.79 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

