Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,866,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,885,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 55,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

