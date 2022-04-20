Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

