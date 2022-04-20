Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

