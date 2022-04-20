25,211 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

