Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.