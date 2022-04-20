KBC Group NV Sells 8,664 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

