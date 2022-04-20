National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in National Health Investors by 60.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

