Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,759,000 after buying an additional 85,028 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

