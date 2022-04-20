DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,254 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.04.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

