Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.48. Approximately 394,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,605,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

