W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 7.3%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.72. 59,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,130,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several brokerages have commented on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

