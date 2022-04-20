Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 5.4%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.10. 8,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.
Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
