Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 5.4%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.10. 8,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.