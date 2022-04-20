Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,479,808 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.