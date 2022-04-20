Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,186,229 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.77.
MKFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $160,671,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)
Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.
