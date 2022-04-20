Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 6,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 435,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

