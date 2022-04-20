HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 9.2% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.39. 2,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.