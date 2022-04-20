Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $330,000 Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Casa Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $554.81 million, a P/E ratio of 218.07 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

