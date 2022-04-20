Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $332,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

