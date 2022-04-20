Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $337,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000.

Shares of URA opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80.

