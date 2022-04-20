2,015 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

