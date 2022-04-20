Boston Partners Takes $979,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 71.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 177.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

