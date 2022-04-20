Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 433.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,646 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 299,714 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $573.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.45.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

