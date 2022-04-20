Boston Partners Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $385.67 million, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

