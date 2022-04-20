59,156 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,156 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $5,421,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Poshmark by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Poshmark by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,699 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 1,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,314 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POSH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

