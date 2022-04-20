Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

