Atria Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

