Boston Partners Buys 47,827 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

ARCO stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

