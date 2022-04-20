Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landec were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

