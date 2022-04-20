Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CURO Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $511.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.67.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.