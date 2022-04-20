Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.