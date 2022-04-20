Boston Partners Grows Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock worth $195,814. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.