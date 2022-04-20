Boston Partners Purchases 2,955 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Boston Partners lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

