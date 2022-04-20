Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

