eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

