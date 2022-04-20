Atria Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.