Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.