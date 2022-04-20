DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

