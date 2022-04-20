SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $537.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.