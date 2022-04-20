Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

