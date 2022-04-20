Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

