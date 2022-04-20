Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 54,164 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.