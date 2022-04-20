Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $537.08 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.96. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.