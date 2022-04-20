Atria Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

