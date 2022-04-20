Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $202.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.