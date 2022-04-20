Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of GRIN opened at $28.80 on Monday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

