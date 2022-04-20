Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of WELL opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
