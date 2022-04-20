Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

