Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $111.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $9,208,289. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

